Tesla Rolls Out New Update, Includes Disney+ and a Car Wash Mode

Tesla owners are in for some new goodies. The company has released a 2021.24 software update which includes a variety of upgrades and new features. Among these, users will be able to connect to Disney+ through the Tesla Theater app, access a Car Wash Mode, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and other features aimed at improving the driving experience. First introduced with a V10 software update in 2019, the Theater Mode already offers Netflix, Youtube... (continue reading...)