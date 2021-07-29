Tesla owners are in for some new goodies. The company has released a 2021.24 software update which includes a variety of upgrades and new features. Among these, users will be able to connect to Disney+ through the Tesla Theater app, access a Car Wash Mode, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and other features aimed at improving the driving experience. First introduced with a V10 software update in 2019, the Theater Mode already offers Netflix, Youtube... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Rolls Out New Update, Includes Disney+ and a Car Wash Mode
