Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Presents Its FCEV Pickup Truck Concept

People in the automotive industry love to make fun of long names. The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup Concept must be the one with the longest name ever. However, other companies tend not to make fun of this beast, especially if they plan to challenge it at the 2023 Baja 1000. Don’t be fooled by the concept part: it is not unlikely that this is the final appearance of the racer powered by hydrogen. &l... (continue reading...)