Lincoln has recently announced that it’s electrifying its entire lineup by 2030, and the first step in this regard is the camouflaged test mule pictured in the photo gallery. As you can tell from the Mustang Mach-E bodywork, the automaker’s first battery-electric vehicle is a crossover. It’s a very different affair from the BEV that Lincoln originally intended to debut in 2022, that’s for sure! As a... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Lincoln EV Spied Flaunting 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Body Panels
