Do people still insist on calling the Tesla Model X an SUV? Apparently, they do, even though an AWD minivan (or family car, if you prefer) would be a much more appropriate description in our opinion. Then again, the same could be said about a lot of other so-called SUVs on the market. In fact, the X has proven it’s not so bad off the beaten path on several occasions, with the thing holding it back most of the time being its weig... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Model X Picks on the Little Fiat Panda Cross in Unlikely Off-Road Battle
autoevolution0 shares 1 views