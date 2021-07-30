Bentley has expanded its lineup for 2022 with the addition of the Flying Spur Hybrid, and to mark the arrival of the big eco-friendly giant, the automaker is offering a special version known as the Odyssean Edition. It's a limited edition that ups the usage of sustainable materials in the cabin, or as Bentley describes it, a rolling statement of...Full Article
2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition marks electrified sedan's launch
