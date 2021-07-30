2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition marks electrified sedan's launch

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition marks electrified sedan's launch

MotorAuthority

Published

Bentley has expanded its lineup for 2022 with the addition of the Flying Spur Hybrid, and to mark the arrival of the big eco-friendly giant, the automaker is offering a special version known as the Odyssean Edition. It's a limited edition that ups the usage of sustainable materials in the cabin, or as Bentley describes it, a rolling statement of...

Full Article