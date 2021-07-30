The Schumacher family has approved the official documentary film on Michael Schumacher's career and life. SCHUMACHER is scheduled to air on September 15, 2021, on Netflix. Here is what we know about the biopic. The release date is just 30 years after the German F1 legend made his debut in Formula 1, back in Belgium. However, the biopic will follow Michael Schumacher's life from the early days of his career, back when he lived ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Michael Schumacher Documentary Will Arrive in September on Netflix
