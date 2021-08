If a Tremor isn't off-road capable enough for you, North Carolina-based MegaRexx will turn a Ford F-250 Super Duty into a super-sized Raptor. The MegaRexx MegaRaptor borrows the F-150 Raptor's headlights and grille, but adds giant fiberglass fenders that look like they came off a Baja 1000 pre-runner. Those fenders increase width by 12-18 inches...