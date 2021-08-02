Harley-Davidson Sportster S Gets on the Road, Looks Fantastic with a Pair

In mid-July, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off the Sportster S, one of the new Milwaukee models we’ve been waiting for for so long we kind of lost hope of actually seeing it. Yet, here it is, so fresh that it is only now beginning to be properly tested by users, and so promising it’d better not disappoint. Described by Harley as an “all-new sport custom motorcycle designed to ... (continue reading...)