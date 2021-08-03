Holy Raptors! SpaceX Is Gearing Up to Launch Its Fully Stacked Starship

On August 2nd, SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk released a new set of images that show Starship, its reusable deep-space transportation system, getting assembled. While the company's July plans look like they have been delayed, SpaceX is getting ready to launch the first orbital flight of its Mars rocket. We've seen dozens of headlines about the recent billionaire space race held between Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson an... (continue reading...)