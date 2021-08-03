Best lease deals of the week: electric cars

These electric cars have competitive range figures and are particularly refined compared to many rivals



This week, electric cars:



-1. Hyundai Ionic 38kWh Electric Premium-



*£1619 deposit, £269 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year*



You can have an Ioniq as a hybrid or a PHEV, too, but this is the electric-only model. It is quiet, has a 194-mile range and is practical. The looks aren’t everyone’s cup of tea but the comfort and, in Premium trim, the kit list are.



-2. Nissan Leaf 40kWh Acenta-



*£1299 deposit, £219 per month, 48 months, 10,000 miles per year*



The Leaf doesn’t fall far from the tree, so they say, and if the first-gen model showed the family driver with limited pockets how to go electric motoring, this second-gen version does the same, only more so. It’s refined, good to drive and practical.



-3. Renault Zoe R110 50kWh Iconic -



*£1792 deposit, £293 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year *



Among smaller EVs, the Zoe is probably the most well rounded, and now that it has a competitive, 245-mile range, it’s a real humdinger at the bargain end of the scale. It’s a great choice for those with a longer commute.



-4. Jaguar I-PACE 90kWh EV400 S-



*£3555 deposit, £594 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year*



The I-Pace looks fantastic and very desirable, but there’s far more to its appeal than that. You can also throw in a range of 292 miles, space for four adults and truly entertaining handling. A stunning interior, too.



