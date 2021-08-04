GMC Sierra Casually Rolls Into the Lake on Algae-Slick Boat Ramp, Drowns

Journalists are always supposed to be in the thick of things, but not like this. A couple of reporters from ABC News affiliate WCIS accidentally live-broadcasted a GMC pickup’s untimely demise by drowning. It happened last week, during a WCIS report on a proposed project for an artificial lake on Lake Springfield in Illinois, U.S. One reporter and one cameraman were discussing the pros and cons of the project, as well as the d... (continue reading...)