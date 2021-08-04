Rolls-Royce to Open Advanced Facility for U.S. Army Next-Gen Aircraft Engines

Rolls-Royce is taking its long-term collaboration with Purdue University in Indiana to the next level, by planning a state-of-the-art test facility where the most advanced aircraft engines will be developed. This also marks the beginning of Rolls-Royce capabilities’ expansion, with a focus on hybrid-electric technologies. Rolls-Royce North America officially announced that it will be launching a modern test facility at Purdue. T... (continue reading...)