Tesla Plaid Drags Redeye Challenger, Charger and Loses - But There's a Big Catch

Rules. What would the world be without them, and how come they always seem to get in the way of plain old fun? Even if we are dealing with grownups, not the kids. And with an organized form of racing, not public street shenanigans. So, unless you’ve been living under a rock, just about everyone knows the next great EV thing to beat is the latest Tesla Model S release, aka the Plaid. We have seen it go for very low nines when ... (continue reading...)