Jeep to Launch All-Electric Model in 2023, PHEV Dodge to Follow

Stellantis plans to invest at least $35.5 billion (30 billion euros) in vehicle electrification, new software, and innovative technologies through 2025, and one of their first steps will be launching the first all-electric Jeep. It will be followed by a plug-in hybrid Dodge, along with the electrification of the Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands by 2026. But first, let us write about the first electric Jeep. As you can observe in the photo g... (continue reading...)