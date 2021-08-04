Stellantis plans to invest at least $35.5 billion (30 billion euros) in vehicle electrification, new software, and innovative technologies through 2025, and one of their first steps will be launching the first all-electric Jeep. It will be followed by a plug-in hybrid Dodge, along with the electrification of the Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands by 2026. But first, let us write about the first electric Jeep. As you can observe in the photo g... (continue reading...)Full Article
Jeep to Launch All-Electric Model in 2023, PHEV Dodge to Follow
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Top 10 best-selling cars in Europe 2021
Ever-popular Volkswagen Golf lands the top spot, with the electric Tesla Model 3 hot on its tail
Europe's car industry..
Autocar