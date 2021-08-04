The 2021 New York auto show has been canceled, the organizers announced on Wednesday. The event, which is one of the largest in New York City, as well as one of the most significant on the automotive calendar each year, was rescheduled for August 20-29. Mark Schienberg, president of the New York auto show, said in a statement sent to media, "has...Full Article
2021 New York auto show canceled due to coronavirus
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
2019 and 2018 New York Auto Show Footage
Wochit Tech
2019 and 2018 New York Auto Show Footage
Advertisement
More coverage
2021 Chicago Auto Show special | Autoblog Podcast #687
Autoblog Podcast
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor..