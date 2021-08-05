One of the most significant concerns around Tesla Giga Grünheide is about the water reserves underneath it. The German factory faces resistance from environmental groups and local residents who fear it may contaminate their drinking water. Curiously, Argentina faces the same concern. The difference is that it is related to lithium, the raw material needed to produce batteries and electric cars. This is what “In the Name of Lithium” proposes to warn th... (continue reading...)Full Article
Argentinian Documentary Exposes Why Lithium Can Become the New Oil
