There are some rumors that emerge which are very conflicting. They make sense under some perspectives and no sense at all under other points of view. This is what happened with news that BYD would sell its Blade Battery to Tesla, reported by the Chinese website CLS.cn. Although BYD has a separate battery business called Fudi, it is still a company that also makes cars. Would Tesla buy LFP cells from a direct competito... (continue reading...)Full Article
Chinese Website Says That BYD May Sell Blade Battery to Tesla
