2021 VW Tiguan Family Grows With eHybrid PHEV Option in the UK

autoevolution

Published

Volkswagen has expanded the 2021 Tiguan lineup in the United Kingdom with the introduction of the new eHybrid models. The plug-in hybrid powertrain can be specified to the Life, Elegance, and R-Line trim levels of the mid-size SUV, and combines a 1.4-liter TSI gasoline engine with an electric... (continue reading...)

