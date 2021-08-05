Volkswagen has expanded the 2021 Tiguan lineup in the United Kingdom with the introduction of the new eHybrid models. The plug-in hybrid powertrain can be specified to the Life, Elegance, and R-Line trim levels of the mid-size SUV, and combines a 1.4-liter TSI gasoline engine with an electric... (continue reading...)Full Article
2021 VW Tiguan Family Grows With eHybrid PHEV Option in the UK
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Top 10 best estate cars 2021
Our list of the very best load-lugging wagons you can buy today, with something to suit all budgets
The wonderful thing..
Autocar