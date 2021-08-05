The Los Angeles-based Czinger brand has managed to set the new record of the Laguna Seca Raceway. The earlier record was set by the McLaren Senna under the control of Randy Pobst. Now, Joel Miller is the new record holder with the Czinger 21C. The 21C's time was 1:25.44, wh... (continue reading...)Full Article
Czinger 21C Smashes Laguna Seca Lap Record, Beats McLaren Senna
