Oh Lord, Please Don’t Let the BMW X8 M Look Like This

Oh Lord, Please Don’t Let the BMW X8 M Look Like This

autoevolution

Published

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, you know that BMW is working on yet another high-rider: the X8. The model has been spied testing a number of times, mostly at the Nurburgring, and even with that thick camo on, it could not hide the controversial design. More... (continue reading...)

Full Article