Porsche Rolls Out Limited Edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, Only 30 Cars Produced

Porsche’s new 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is a rare sight, designed exclusively for the track. Only 30 cars rolled out of the factory, in a limited edition meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing. This limited edition Clubsport 25 borrows from all your familiar Porsche circuit racing cars, benefiting from 25 years of motor racing experience gained by Porsche Motorsport and Manthey. In terms of coloring, it is inspi... (continue reading...)