The recent MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon was a very important event for the Russian aviation. Not only did it mark the official unveiling of the much-anticipated Checkmate, but it was also the perfect setting for showcasing the country’s advancements in aircraft engine development. This year’s edition of the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon, which took place in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, was ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Russia Aims to Debut on the eVTOL Market, Unveils Future Hybrid Aircraft Engine
autoevolution0 shares 1 views