“Are they still making the Huayra?” That’s what I was thinking when I first saw the Pacchetto Tempesta, a high-performance package developed for the track-focused BC that Pagani unveiled no fewer than six years ago. I still can’t believe the twin-turbo V12 land missile came out in January 2011, but on the other hand, Pagani has always been a low-volume company with little in the way of disposable ca... (continue reading...)Full Article
Pagani Huayra Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Aero-Focused Pacchetto Tempesta
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Czinger 21C, Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta, BMW M3 Touring: Today's Car News
MotorAuthority
A California company by the name of Czinger is developing a hybrid hypercar using innovative production methods, including 3D..