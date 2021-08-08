If you use Google Maps on Android Auto, there’s a chance you recently noticed various glitches, many of them showing up totally out of nowhere or after installing the latest updates. Unfortunately, Google Maps is hitting all kinds of problems lately, and unfortunately, none of the typical workarounds that users turn to seem to make a difference. First and foremost, it’s the struggle we told y... (continue reading...)Full Article
Google Maps Goes Crazy on Android Auto, Waze Now the Better Option
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Ford Focus ST 2021 long-term review
What better than a hot hatch to make up for the many miles of driving we’ve missed during lockdown?
*Why we’re..
Autocar