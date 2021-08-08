U.S President Joe Biden calls for 50% EVs by 2030

U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked outside the White House by executives from Detroit's major automakers, announced a national goal of having half of the vehicles sold in the U.S. to be emissions-free by the end of the decade. Although not legally binding, Biden's goal won the support of major U.S. and foreign automakers, who warned it would require billions in government funding. The Detroit 3 automakers said the aggressive EV ... (continue reading...)