Huayra R Spied Doing Laps at Monza, Is That Starscream?

When Pagani announced the launch of the Huayra in 2011, a part of me was sad. And I guess I wasn't the only Pagani enthusiast that felt that way. Going twin-turbo was a bold move for the Italian manufacturer. Even though that meant more power and more torque, what would happen to the sound? Few things on this planet sound as insane as a Pagani Zonda. Even fewer if we're talking about the Zonda R. I guess it's somewhat on pa... (continue reading...)