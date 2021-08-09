Astronauts on the Space Station Held Their Own Olympics, Had Some Unique Games

Astronauts on the Space Station Held Their Own Olympics, Had Some Unique Games

autoevolution

Published

With this year’s edition of the Olympics over, there’s a long way to go until the next round. So meanwhile, astronauts are keeping us entertained. They decided to give us a little taste of what the Olympic Games would look like in space. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who’s currently on the International Space Station (ISS), posted on his Twitter an Olympics version that was “out of this ... (continue reading...)

Full Article