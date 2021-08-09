Surfers like practical cars that do not get stuck in the sand and that can get them to the beaches with the best waves. Some also embrace nature and want to protect it, which makes recycling a must. Kia has decided to offer them all they want with the Soul Boardmasters Edition. Sadly, it was just a one-off, which means Kia wanted to provide just the idea of such a vehicle. This concept adopted recycling when Kia took one of the pre-produc... (continue reading...)Full Article
Kia Soul Boardmasters Edition Puts Pre-Production Car to Work for Surfers
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kia Soul EV gets off-road concept with surfing theme
Raised ground clearance, sand tyres, surfboard rack and solar panel for festival-bound one-off
Kia has designed a..
Autocar