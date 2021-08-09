Ferrari Testa Rossa J is 75% scale EV replica of 1950s racer

Downsized and electrified two-seater will cost around £78,765 and offer a range of 55 miles



Those over the age of 14 can now drive their very own Italian classic with Ferrari’s latest model - an electric, 75% scale working replica of the 250 Testa Rossa.



The Ferrari Testa Rossa J has been designed by the Italian firm’s Maranello styling centre in partnership with the Bicester-based Little Car Company, which specialises in building junior cars.



The car’s chassis and other mechanical components were made using original design drawings held by Ferrari’s Classiche department, and the car measures 3100mm long, 1100mm tall and 700mm wide.



The Testa Rossa J is driven by an electric motor powered by three batteries positioned at the front of the car. The model can be driven using four driving modes, Novice, Comfort, Sport and Race, with a top speed of 37mph. The firm claims the car is able to travel 55 miles on a single charge.



Sporting 12in wheels, the model borrows some components and styling cues from full-sized Ferrari models, including pedals from the F8 Tributo. Its tyres are supplied by Pirelli and the car also features Bilstein coilover dampers and custom springs, and regenerative braking is included as part of the package.



“Safety has been a priority throughout the car’s development,” Ferrari said. “The metal side panels were reinforced and an optional roll-bar can be anchored to the chassis. Brembo disc brakes replace the original drum system to maximize braking performance, and these are complemented by a hydraulic handbrake.”



The car features leather upholstery on the interior, with a steering wheel made by Nardi, the same company that supplied the original 1957 model. The model’s classic dials have been repurposed for an electric model, now presenting battery and motor temperatures instead of oil and water gauges, with the classic fuel gauge now displaying battery charge.



Customers can also customise several aspects of the model, with 14 historic liveries and 53 bodywork colours.



Prices for the Testa Rossa J start from around £78,765 and just 299 models will be produced. It will join the Little Car Company’s model lineup which includes the Baby Bugatti and Aston Martin DB5 Junior.



