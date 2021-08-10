It’s been quite some time since the Ford v Ferrari movie is no longer the hottest flick out there, but for some, the legacy it left behind will never die. Just like the real-life rivalry between the American and Italian carmakers, or the real cars of that age, everything and anything related to the James Mangold movie will forever have a certain appeal for rich collectors. Soon after the movie hit theaters back in 2019, these co... (continue reading...)Full Article
Only Ford v Ferrari 1966 Ford GT40 to Have a VIN Goes on Sale
autoevolution0 shares 1 views