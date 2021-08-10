2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Confirmed With Rear Coil Springs, Fox Shock Absorbers

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Confirmed With Rear Coil Springs, Fox Shock Absorbers

autoevolution

Published

Taking inspiration from the Ram 1500, the all-new Tundra TRD Pro is gifted with coil springs and a Panhard rod instead of leaf springs for the live rear axle. Customers who spend top dollar on the off-road trim level also receive Fox shock absorbers and underbody protection that includes a satin-finish bash plate. “Turning over a new leaf” is how Toyota sums up the hardware mentioned earlier, which... (continue reading...)

Full Article