F-35A Lighting II Seems to Melt Mountain Peak As It Flies Over Tacoma

F-35A Lighting II Seems to Melt Mountain Peak As It Flies Over Tacoma

autoevolution

Published

For reasons that are not entirely clear, the U.S. Air Force (more than any other military branch) has a real soft spot for amazing photos taken by the people serving its needs. So much so that the USAF not only releases pics on a regular basis, but even runs a photo contest, themed this year What a Wonderful World. It is thanks to this hunger for beautiful photographs that we’ve been able to see these past few months incredible ... (continue reading...)

Full Article