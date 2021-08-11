For reasons that are not entirely clear, the U.S. Air Force (more than any other military branch) has a real soft spot for amazing photos taken by the people serving its needs. So much so that the USAF not only releases pics on a regular basis, but even runs a photo contest, themed this year What a Wonderful World. It is thanks to this hunger for beautiful photographs that we’ve been able to see these past few months incredible ... (continue reading...)Full Article
F-35A Lighting II Seems to Melt Mountain Peak As It Flies Over Tacoma
autoevolution0 shares 1 views