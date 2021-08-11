From where do we start with this one? Should we say a few words about its creator and his epic rides? Or should we just dive into the bombshell, with this being a 2001 Corvette chopped up and made to fit a couple of Chevy LS engines side-by-side? So many questions. But luckily, folks attending the Hot August Nights festival in the Reno/Sparks, Nevada area just needed to check out the AMSOIL booth for a little one-on-one with the creati... (continue reading...)Full Article
World's First “Super Super Car” C5 Corvette Packs Two Supercharged LT4 Motors
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
China And America: A New Game In A New Era – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By William H. Overholt*
China and the United States are in a different game than the rising power/established power..
Advertisement
More coverage
Bentley launches new excellence centre at celebrated Crewe factory
AutoMotions
Bentley Motors certified for delivery its first car from a new, dedicated Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish at the company’s..