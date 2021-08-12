Xtreme Bird Is the World's Meanest 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird, Runs 6s

Introduced for the 1970 stock car racing season, the Superbird was Plymouth's take on the successful Dodge Charger Daytona. Unlike the latter, the Superbird didn't win the NASCAR championship, but Richard Petty scored eight wins and multiple Top 5s for Plymouth. But more importantly, Mopar built almost 2,000 street-spec Superbirds, many of which still exist today. Although the Superbird wasn't developed specifically for dra... (continue reading...)