Most people know the team at Pirelli for their ability to manipulate rubber in its entirety. But did you know that Pirelli also runs a ship-building crew!? Yup, and they’re burning rubber on all seven seas. If you’re a fan of anything automotive, then you’ve found yourself on the right website, autoevolution. In our quest to bring to light absolutely everything about this industry, we so... (continue reading...)Full Article
Pirelli 1900 Speedboat Leaves Rubber Marks on International Waters for $1.7 Million
autoevolution0 shares 1 views