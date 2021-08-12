Open-top Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is closest representation to F1 car for the road

Aston Martin used 2021 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to debut a new open-top version of its Valkyrie hypercar. Called the Valkyrie Spider, the new version features a removable roof panel whose installation neccessited the change from the gullwing doors of the regular Valkyrie to the butterfly doors you see here. The roof panel...

