Lexus Becomes the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

What does Lexus have in common with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium? Notoriety, performance and luxury are just three of the things that characterize all of them, and that connection has now been made official, with the launch of a multi-year partnership. The two popular brands announced that Lexus will become the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. As you would expect from these huge players, kno... (continue reading...)