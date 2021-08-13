What does Lexus have in common with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium? Notoriety, performance and luxury are just three of the things that characterize all of them, and that connection has now been made official, with the launch of a multi-year partnership. The two popular brands announced that Lexus will become the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. As you would expect from these huge players, kno... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lexus Becomes the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium
autoevolution0 shares 6 views
Related news coverage
WEB EXTRA: Ribbon Cutting at New State-of-the-Art Miami Dolphins Training Facility In Miami Gardens
Tuesday was the official ribbon cutting for the new multi-million state of the art training facility for the Miami Dolphins..
CBS4 Miami