Rimac announced Friday that its Nevera electric supercar has set a quarter-mile record for production cars, at 8.582 seconds, with a top speed of 167.51 mph. The company claimed it set an unofficial record of 8.62 seconds during testing in Croatia earlier this year, but made another attempt so the results could be independently verified, a Rimac...Full Article
Rimac Nevera sets quarter-mile record for production cars with 8.5-second run
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Top 10 best hypercars 2021
Only the fastest, most expensive and ludicrous-looking cars need apply to make our top ten hypercars list. Find out which we rate..
Autocar