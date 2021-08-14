The smarter cars are getting, the more exposed they are to the threats the technology world is struggling to deal with. Self-driving cars, connected vehicles, and all their systems that require Internet access could easily become a target for cybercriminals across the world, and companies involved in the automotive industry know this very well. After all, malicious actors have already proved that (continue reading...)Full Article
Carmakers, Tech Giants Join Forces in Historic Partnership Against Hackers
autoevolution0 shares 2 views