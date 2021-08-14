Back in 1992, the Gordon Murray-designed McLaren F1 used to retail at £540,000 or £1,146,365 when adjusting for inflation. That’s $1,589,435 at current exchange rates, but F1s go for much higher prices in this day and age. Chassis number 029 (VIN SA9AB5AC9S1048029) is the best example possible f... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Most Expensive McLaren F1 Ever: Chassis Number 029 Sells for $20.465 Million
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Top 10 best hypercars 2021
Only the fastest, most expensive and ludicrous-looking cars need apply to make our top ten hypercars list. Find out which we rate..
Autocar