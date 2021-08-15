When The Cannonball Run came out in 1981, it marked the big screen debut of arguably the most famous Lamborghini Countach ever: a black LP400 S, driven in the cross-country race by the unitard-wearing babes played by Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman. Today, that Countach LP400 is offic... (continue reading...)Full Article
1979 Lamborghini Countach From The Cannonball Run Is Now a Historic Vehicle
