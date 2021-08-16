Flying is so ingrained in our daily life that it’s almost always the preferred means of travel even across shorter distances. And it makes sense that it be so: it’s faster and more convenient, and relatively affordable. For drummer Travis Barker (he of the Blink-182 fame), it stopped being a viable option in 2008, when his private jet crashed on the runway and exploded into a ball of fire, instantly claiming the lives ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Travis Barker Flies for the First Time Since 2008 Fatal Plane Crash
