Rich Rebuilds Video Shows a Salvaged Model 3 Supercharge, Two Chronic Issues

If anyone ever wanted to do a video, to sum up the issues with the Tesla Model 3, Rich Benoit arrived first. His latest one at the Rich Rebuilds channel presented three of the most common problems with the car all at once, and only one of them was on purpose. Benoit discussed suspension issues, the rear bumper, and supercharging for salvaged vehicles. Last week, some owners of salvaged Teslas said they were managing to supercharge again. ... (continue reading...)