The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist feature after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles, Reuters reported on Monday. The probe includes Tesla's Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y, and covers an estimated 765,000 vehicles from model years...Full Article
Tesla Autopilot safety probe opened by US, covering 765,000 cars
