Latest SKODA Fabia Is Based on the Volkswagen Group Modular MQB-A0 Platform

The Skoda Fabia, a ‘supermini’ car produced by Czech manufacturer Skoda Auto since 1999, is the replacement for the Skoda Felicia which was discontinued in 2001. The Fabia comes in hatchback, estate and saloon body styles at launch, and since 2007. The third-generation Fabia was launched in 2015 and now the fourth generation has rolled off the line for 2021. According to SKODA, this latest Fabia represents the most spa... (continue reading...)