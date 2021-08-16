50 million of them have been sold so far, making this the world’s most popular car model, according to its manufacturer. That means one vehicle that’s being sold every 28 seconds. We’re talking about the iconic Toyota Corolla, with the Japanese carmaker now boasting of its success of selling its 50th million (continue reading...)Full Article
World’s Most Popular Car Model Is Sold Once Every 28 Seconds
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Toyota GR Yaris 2021 long-term review
Essential journeys during lockdown just got a little less run-of-the-mill
*Why we ran it: *To see how easily a hot-shoe..
Autocar
How Facebook sound designers gave emojis a voice
Facebook has created a library of sound bites that are pretty fun to snack on.
In July, the social media company..
Mashable