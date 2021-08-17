Porsche to reveal "future-oriented" concept at Munich motor show

Stuttgart firm issues tease of new concept study that will make its public debut at revived event in Germany



Porsche has teased a "future-oriented" concept car that will be revealed at the Munich motor show next month.



The Stuttgart firm posted on Twitter a single close-up image of a headlight. The caption that said Porsche is “looking to the future” with the “world premiere of a future-oriented concept study” but offered no further details.







At @iaamobility, #Porsche is looking to the future, celebrating the world premiere of a future-oriented concept study on 6 September – live on https://t.co/e3Er20H448. #Porsche #IAA21 #PorscheIAA2021 pic.twitter.com/7gDaGQjG7d



— Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) August 16, 2021







The LED headlights feature a distinctive design that hasn't previously been seen on any Porsche. The term "concept study" suggests that that the model is likely to be some form of forward-looking, brand-shaping design, rather than closely previewing a forthcoming production car.



The suggestion the concept is "future-oriented" means it will almost certainly feature some level of electrification. Porsche has already launched the Taycan luxury saloon as its first EV and is currently working on an electric-only next-generation Macan SUV.



Autocar has also previously reported that Porsche is developing a BMW i4-rivalling electric saloon.



*READ MORE*



*Munich motor show 2021: all the new cars on show*



*The ultimate Porsche road trip: we drive a 911 on the A911*



*Porsche Macan EV: new images show interior design*



*Porsche to expand line-up with BMW i4-rivalling saloon*