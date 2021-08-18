U.S. Senators Urge FTC to Investigate Tesla About Self-Driving Claims

Tesla could not get more bad news about Autopilot and FSD. If it was not enough to have NHTSA investigating why its cars crash so much against parked emergency vehicles, now the Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey also went after the company. They wrote a letter to Lina Khan asking the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) to investigate Tesla for allegedly misleading customers and endangering the public by promoting its driving aid systems as capable of full self-driv... (continue reading...)