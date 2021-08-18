Swindon Powertrain Joins Hemmels to Offer an Electric Mercedes-Benz Pagoda

We have told you about Swindon Powertrain thanks to the Swind E Classic Mini. Later, we told you about the conversion kit the company was selling for a relatively lower price tag. If costs are not a concern for you, you should know that Hemmels chose Swindon Powertrain as the official supplier for its latest creation: the Hemmels Electric Pagoda. If you don’t have any idea what we are talking about, Hemmels is a British restomod... (continue reading...)