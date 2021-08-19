The British Motor Show opens on August 19th, 2021 with a unique, fresh format that is set to include live stage, five driving experiences and even more cars. Final preparations are also being completed at Farnborough International which open today with a display from the British Army Lightning Bolts parachute team. The event is set to run from August 19-22 at the Hampshire Exhibition Center. (continue reading...)Full Article
The British Motor Show Opens Today With A Brand New Format
